GVK Power Reports Rs 77 Crore net Loss In Q3

GVK is an Indian conglomerate with diversified interests across various sectors, including energy, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences.

14 Feb 2024, 08:16 PM IST
GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 77.39 crore during the third quarter ended December 2023, mainly due to lower income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,402.47 crore in the October-December 2022 period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income more than halved to Rs 154.82 crore over Rs 342.79 crore a year ago.

Its expenses stood at Rs 225.97 crore against Rs 355.59 crore a year ago.

