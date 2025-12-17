Gurugram Luxury Housing Segment Gets Boost With Rs 1,600-Crore Investment From Elan Group

The Elan Group is set to invest Rs 1,600 crore to construct a luxury housing project in Gurugram due to a strong demand seen in that segment.

The company unveiled the housing project 'Elan The Statement', spread across six acres and made up of 230 apartments, at Sector 49, Gurugram, according to a press release.

Vineet Dawar, president-sales and strategy of Elan Group, stated that the demand for luxury homes in Gurugram has been high for the past few years.

The project will have apartments with four bedroom house kitchen layouts, with each home spreading out to 4,300 to 4,500 sq. ft.

It will further have a two-homes-per-core layout, private lift lobby, premium interior finishes, intricate detailing and an "elevated amenity ecosystem" to reflect its luxury housing branding, the press release said.

The apartment residency is designed by noted architectural firm Benoy based in London, UK. It sports a metal and glass façade, which the release called "a rare architectural feature in the region".

"Sector 49 stands today as one of Gurugram’s most promising and well-developed growth regions — a neighbourhood where infrastructure readiness, thriving commercial hubs and evolving lifestyle expectations coverage," Vineet Dawar, president-sales and strategy, Elan Group, said.

"The market here is clearly moving towards luxury residences that offer not just scale, but design excellence, privacy and meaningful lifestyle experiences," Dawar added.