Gujarat State Fertilizers Expects 25% Volume Growth In Fiscal 2025, Says CFO

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. is expecting 25% volume growth in fiscal 2025, according to Chief Financial Officer SK Bajpai. This expectation is despite the company reporting muted first quarter earnings.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 22.3% year-on-year to Rs 87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. Revenue from operations rose 4.82% to Rs 2,162.53 crore during the same period.

The company’s profitability was hit due to higher input costs and a marginal increase in fertiliser subsidies, Bajpai said. The rise in subsidies was not enough to meet the rising cost of raw materials, he said.