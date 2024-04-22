Gujarat Petronet Downgraded After Regulator Board Cuts Pipeline Transmission Tariff

In its tariff filing, Gujarat State Petronet claimed a total ongoing future capital expenditure of Rs 3,400 crore. This is consistent with the PNGRB's expectation of a future capex outflow of Rs 3,400 crore.

The difference is on the back of a major cut in the company's last-mile connectivity capex, which refers to the final leg of delivering natural gas from pipelines to end users like homes and factories.

According to the gas regulator, last-mile connectivity capex should be negligible as most of the country now has City Gas Distribution licences, which means that Gujarat State Petronet does not need to spend as much money on building the connections themselves.