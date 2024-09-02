Gujarat Gas To Achieve Rs 1,000-Crore Ebitda After Merger: ICICI Securities' Probal Sen

“If you look at the savings that Gujarat Gas could make in terms of margins that they no longer have to pay GSPC, there is a sustainable improvement in gas cost. Whichever way you look at it, it can result in better volume growth, stronger margins or a mix of both as we go along. That is something we think will be more structural in nature over the next three to four years.”

The volumes are inherently volatile because they are competing against propane prices, which have also been up and down, he said. Therefore, that makes earnings' predictability very difficult, he said.

However, the merger will allow the company to address propane volatility more effectively due to the leverage gained in sales pricing.

The trading business has also been stable for GSPC, which is expected to provide an edge in terms of Ebitda potential in the next two to three financial years.

“If you look at the margin trends for GSPC, the pricing that we expect for LNG and spot LNG going forward suggests that trading business will do well and add an edge in terms of overall Ebitda potential for the next two to three years. The tax benefit is a tangible cash benefit because you don't have to pay tax. As per the merger rule, you are allowed to offset this for the next seven to eight years, and it is a powerful tool as far as earnings is concerned,” Sen said.