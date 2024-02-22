Gujarat Gas Expects 8–10% Volume Growth In FY25

Gujarat Gas Ltd. expects volume growth of 8–10% year-on-year to 10 million metric standard cubic metres per day in fiscal 2025, mainly coming from the compressed natural gas segment.

The city gas distributor has guided for an additional 0.8 to 1 million metric standard cubic metres per day of volume for fiscal, according to its earnings conference call held on Feb. 15.

The company also expects growth in industrial volume, particularly in areas like Ankleshwar and Dahej, as well as from the commercial sector.