Gucci’s China Shock Reverberates Across The Luxury Landscape

The slowdown in China is affecting brands aside from Gucci as well, if not as dramatically. While top luxury houses such as Rolex, Hermes, Chanel and Louis Vuitton saw double-digit growth in 2023 in Hong Kong — a popular destination for Chinese shoppers — those sales slowed as early as October, said a person familiar with the matter, with second-hand prices for premium watches plunging 40% in January from the year before.