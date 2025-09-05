Gucci Owner's Fortunes Rest On Heir Letting CEO Do His Job

Billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault’s two-decade-long reign at the helm of Gucci owner Kering SA is ending with the group at one of the lowest points in the family company’s history. A key question for investors is whether he’ll give his successor leeway to clean up the mess.

The 63-year-old luxury heir, who faces shareholders on Tuesday, is relinquishing his chief executive role to outsider Luca de Meo — a former automotive executive with no luxury experience — after coming under increasing pressure from investors. But he’s staying on as chairman and has said he “will be fully involved in the strategic orientation of the group” even as he has pledged to not “step in and short-circuit the new CEO.” De Meo, credited with turning French carmaker Renault SA around, is set to take over on Sept. 15.

Running a dynastic business can be difficult for an outside CEO, especially when it has been led for a long time by an insider who plans to stick around, said the University of Copenhagen’s Morten Bennedsen, who’s a visiting professor at French business school Insead and an expert on family businesses. The corporate world is replete with such examples — from the Tatas in India to Luxottica in Italy.

“More often than not either the CEO runs away or is fired because it’s a completely new situation for the family and the chairman may not be able to let go,” Bennedsen said. “We see this again and again. CEOs don’t get the freedom and feel like they are always watched by the family.”

De Meo’s appointment, announced in June, drew attention to Pinault’s mixed legacy, one that has included a lucrative go-go period at Gucci, but also a series of mostly ineffectual acquisitions and in recent years a revolving door of top managers and brand designers. The group has sunk deeper into crisis as sales and profit evaporated and investors grew increasingly wary. Its stock and the Pinault family’s wealth have plunged by about two thirds from their record highs in 2021. The outlook for Gucci remains precarious and labels like Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent are also suffering.

“It’s almost been like a textbook on how not to run a company in recent years,” said Flavio Cereda, a luxury brand portfolio manager at GAM UK Ltd. “There have been odd decisions made again and again and again resulting in significant, self-inflicted destruction of value.”

The first thing De Meo should do, if required, he said, is “kitchen sinking” by looking at the numbers carefully and getting the real story out. “I would be extremely surprised if there aren’t a couple of heads rolling by the end of the year.”

Kering declined to comment.

Since the unprecedented surge in demand for luxury goods in the early post-pandemic era, most industry players, including closely held Chanel Ltd. and Burberry Group Plc have registered a downturn. But none seem to have plumbed the depths of Kering, which experienced a series of stock market downgrades and was given a negative outlook by Standard & Poor’s in August related to ballooning debt.