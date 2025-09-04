GST Reforms: Ordering Food Online? Your Zomato, Swiggy Bills May Get Costlier—Here's Why

If you use Zomato and Swiggy for your cravings, the recent hike in platform fee may have pinched your pocket a bit. Get ready for some more.

The Goods and Services Tax Council has brought local e-commerce delivery services under section 9(5) of the CGST Act. This section deals with taxability of supply of services, the output tax of which shall be paid by the electronic commerce operator (ECO) if such services are supplied through it, even though ECO is not an actual supplier.

This means delivery fee will now attract a GST rate of 18%.

Previously, GST was not consistently applied to the delivery fees charged by platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, especially when the fee was considered a "pass-through" to the delivery person.

Now, these platforms will have to pay GST of 18% of the delivery fee irrespective of whether they recognize it as part of revenues or consider it as a pass through.