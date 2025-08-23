AC Sales May Halve In Short-Term: Blue Star MD On Proposed GST Reforms

The proposed GST reforms, expected to be rolled out by October, could impact the AC industry in the short term, according to B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star. While in the long term it can take the air conditioner industry to a different level, in the short term it will cause some pain due to reduced sales, the top executive predicted.

“GST reduction is a welcome thing and in the long run, it is going to help. In the interim, we will go through some pain. Whoever wanted to buy in the past few days has postponed. August sale will not be there at all,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi announced “next-generation GST (Goods and Services Tax) reforms” that would reduce the tax burden for the common man. A recent meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation accepted the Centre’s proposal to reduce the GST slabs to two: 5% and 18%. Once the new GST rates are implemented, air conditioners (ACs) are expected to be taxed at 18%, down from 28% currently.

The next-generation GST reforms are expected to be launched around Diwali, as mentioned by PM Modi in his address to the nation on Aug. 15.