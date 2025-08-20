GST Rationalisation Expected To Reduce Cement Prices By Rs 30-40 Per Bag: Shree Cement’s HM Bangur

The cement sector is optimistic about the anticipated GST rationalisation and its potential impact. Although cement demand is largely inelastic, a lower GST rate could reduce the overall cost of infrastructure and housing, thereby boosting long-term demand, Shree Cement Chairman HM Bangur said, welcoming the likely move of the government.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Bangur termed it "encouraging news". He said though demand for cement was inelastic, in the long term lower cost of infrastructure and housing would definitely increase demand. "So, this is very positive news. We are eagerly awaiting it, but let it happen.”

Bangur cautioned that market enthusiasm may be premature, as the government is yet to announce specific rate cuts. However, he added that if GST is reduced, cement prices could eventually drop by Rs 30 to Rs 40 per bag.

On passing the benefits to consumers, he said they would not be able to pass on the total reduction of Rs 30 to Rs 40 immediately. "It will be passed gradually. Some of the margins will go to the consumers, some will go to the dealers, some will come to the manufacturer … everybody will be benefited.”

Bangur pointed out that while margins might improve temporarily due to a lag in price adjustment, the full impact would unfold over the next two quarters.