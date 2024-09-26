GST Rate Rationalisation: GoM Discusses Pruning 12% Slab, Next Meeting On Oct. 20

Currently, goods and services tax (GST) is a four-tier tax structure with slabs at 5, 12, 18, and 28%. However, as per GST law, tax of up to 40% can be imposed on goods and services.

"The average tax rate under GST has fallen to 11.56% in 2024. West Bengal has suggested that the decision taken at the 23rd meeting of the GST Council in which tax rates were slashed on 178 items by pruning the 28% slab should be revisited. This would help to garner more revenues while at the same time give relief to common man by bringing items down to 5%," Bhattacharya told PTI.

The GoM would further deliberate on the views of its members in the Oct. 20 meeting and place its recommendations before the GST Council, which is chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprises ministers from all states and UTs.

She said items used by the common man should attract lower tax rates and moving food items from 12% to 5% slab would bring relief for them in terms of reduction in prices.

However, some items in the 18% slab like hair dryers, hair curlers, and beauty or make up preparations could be reverted back to the 28% slab.

"There was no discussion on pruning the slabs. The GoM had consensus that common man should get relief and it also converged that if tax rates are reduced on items for common man, then it should also look at means to make up for the lost revenue," Bhattacharya said, adding that states cannot bear any reduction in GST revenue at this point of time.