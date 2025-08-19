GST Rate Cut To Reshape India's Insurance, Lending Landscape: Brokerages Outline Mixed Scenarios

However, Morgan Stanley added that if the 5% rate is approved with ITC, it would be a "win-win for insurers and consumers", as the effective cost to the consumer could move lower, potentially boosting demand.

The note highlights that retail health and life insurance segments stand to gain the most, with SBI Life, HDFC Life, and ICICI Lombard among the key beneficiaries. "Improving affordability could increase the appeal of insurance to lower-income customers," it said, adding that up-selling and cross-selling opportunities to existing customers may be easier wins.

On the lending side, the impact is more complex. "Higher unit volumes will need to offset lower disbursal per unit," Morgan Stanley said, noting that near-term revenues could be hurt by demand deferral as consumers await clarity on new GST rates.

However, the brokerage sees a durable positive impact on asset quality and long-term revenue growth, especially if the reforms stimulate broader economic activity. The note also flagged potential risks for vehicle financiers.