Medical Devices Demand To Surge If GST Rate Slashed, Says Poly Medicure MD

“I think, as we've been seeing in the last 4-5 years, the traction is more for domestically made products. And if GST kind of decreases to a certain extent, I think the demand should increase for locally made products,” Baid noted.

He explained that the Indian MedTech market is worth around $15 billion. Of this, $8 billion comes from imports. The government's ongoing support for the sector has helped in reducing import dependence, he added.

“The push has come post-Covid….government has made an effort to bring regulation, PLI schemes and various incentives to make industry more local and reduce import dependence," he said.

On the tariffs front, Baid said that an estimated $700 million worth of medical devices were exported from India to the United States. "I think that it will be under a little bit of pressure in the coming months.”