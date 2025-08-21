GST Cut On Footwear Will Aid Recovery In Sub-Rs 1,000 Segment: Bata India CEO

Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent Independence Day speech could bring significant relief to the footwear industry. As per reports, the GST rate on footwear priced below Rs 1,000 could be reduced to 5% from the current 12%, under the new reforms.

In an interview with NDTV Profit on Wednesday, Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO of Bata India, said it was a “welcome announcement.” Shah projected a boost in consumption and recovery in demand for the sub-Rs 1,000 segment in the footwear industry under the expected GST reforms.

“Three years back the GST rate was changed for footwear from 5% to 12%, which impacted the industry's volume significantly, especially the less than Rs 1,000 category, which comprises almost 80% to 85% of the business. Not so much for Bata, but still a pretty large amount for the overall sector and therefore, it should have a positive effect,” he said.

Shah noted the sub-Rs 1,000 price category earlier contributed 47% to Bata’s sales, but that dropped by nearly 10% after the GST rate increased from 5% to 12%.

“This will aid us in trying to pass value to consumers,” Shah said.