GST Conclave: Up To 90% Blocked Input Tax Credits Unlocked By New Tax Structure, Says CII President

Up to 90% of blocked input tax credits for businesses has been unlocked after the new goods-and-services-tax structure reduced the input costs of raw materials, according to Rajiv Memani, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

At NDTV Profit's GST Conclave, he said compliance and classification disputes would reduce following the new GST structure, which clearly defined the categories for application of rates.

He said that the government should focus on decriminalisation and change the way it is applied. He said that in its current iteration, it causes issues for small and medium enterprises. He also called for the reduction of the number of audits conducted for businesses.

"If the company is operating in 10 different states, for the same year, 10 different audits might happen. You may have a situation, and in many cases, different people have different interpretations," Memani said.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of CII, said that some further clarity may be required on the anti-profiteering laws on GST and that there needs to be classification of the exact extent the benefits can be passed on. He cited inverted duty structures for certain companies causing uncertainty in the matter.

"In some sectors, it may not be that straightforward to compute due to inverted duty structures. Even if duty rates are reduced from 18% to 5%, the accumulated tax credit may be 7-8%, 12%. Then there is a dilemma in the industry to say to what extent you can pass it on," Banerjee said.

Piruz Khambatta, CMD of Rasna Group, lauded the new GST structure and pledged to pass the benefits on to consumers. He argued that the sin tax on carbonated drinks may not stop consumers from purchasing it.

"Look at alcohol. It has a higher tax, but people still consume it. I don't think taxation can be used to shape consumer preferences," he said.

He said that the prime minister's message to Indians was not just to be more consumerist but more swadeshi.

"For me, every brand made in India is Indian. Add value in India, don't just pack in India," Khambatta said.

Naresh Trehan, chairperson of Medanta–The Medicity, also said that the sin tax may not dissuade consumers from purchasing tobacco products despite supporting it in principle.

"A pack of cigarettes costs $10-12 dollars a pack is up from $2 in the US, but it is still widely bought. Don't know what the right formula is but tobacco is a no-no," Trehan said.

The Medanta chairperson said that it would help if companies received a reduction on GST for rooms by 7% as a room that costs above Rs, 5,000 attracts 5% GST.

"We need 1.8 million more hospital beds, to provide the medium level of healthcare that people deserve. We need to continue having the cheapest healthcare in the world," he said.