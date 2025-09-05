GST Blow: Lakhs Of Delivery Workers Likely To Be Hit As Zomato, Swiggy Stare At Rs 400 Crore Tax Outgo

Food delivery partners are set to be hit the most due to a goods and services tax rate rejig as Eternal Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd. face a GST outgo of up to Rs 400 crore annually.

Both Eternal and Swiggy are said to be in active discussions about how to pass on the tax hit, with both companies seeing lesser payouts to delivery workers as the best available option, people with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV Profit.

Currently, Zomato claims to have a network of 3.5 lakh delivery partners, while Swiggy claims to have over 5.2 lakh.

Some impact of the goods and services tax hit is also likely to be passed on to consumers, but the platforms are not keen on this option especially after the recent round of platform fees hikes, one of the abovementioned persons added.

NDTV Profit has reached out to both Swiggy and Zomato for comments on the story.