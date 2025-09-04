GST 2.0: What Are Sin Goods And Why Do They Face High Taxes?

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has introduced a special 40% tax slab for ‘luxury’ and ‘sin’ goods under the new next-generation reforms announced on Wednesday. The so-called “sin goods” such as alcohol and tobacco, will now be subject to 40% GST instead of the earlier 28%.

The GST Council approved a two-tier tax structure with 5% and 18% slabs for a wide range of products. The Council scrapped the 12% and 28% slabs.

But what exactly are “sin” goods, and why are they treated differently?