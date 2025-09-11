‘GST 2.0 Is A Phenomenal Move, Volume Growth To Compensate For Price Cuts’: Emkay Institutional Equities CEO

The government's recent GST rationalisation is a significant step forward and the stock market has already reacted positively to it, according to Nirav Sheth, CEO, Institutional Equities, Emkay Global Financial Services.

“GST, it's a phenomenal move. The stocks have reacted. If you look at the auto sector, I think that is up 9–10%, the stocks are up some 12–13%. My personal view is that the volume elasticity for most of the sectors will more than compensate for the reduction in prices. India remains a terribly price-sensitive market in almost all categories,” he told NDTV Profit.

The revised goods and services tax (GST) rates, announced by the government last week, will come into effect from Sept. 22. The GST Council has approved only 5% and 18% tax rates on a wide range of goods, compared to the existing four tax slabs.

Sheth dismissed the speculations over GST rate cuts as a reaction to the US tariffs. “I would not see these reforms as a sort of knee-jerk reaction to what has happened because of tariffs. I always believe that the incumbent government runs with a 20-year time frame,” he said.

Responding to the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US and the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, he said, “It is just not possible that the largest democracy in the world and the richest democracy in the world will not sit together. We are not close to a resolution; maybe that's a couple of months away.”