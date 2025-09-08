GST 2.0: Amazon India Expects 'Exciting' Festive Season With Strong Tax Cut Impact

Amazon India has welcomed the government's move to reduce goods and services tax (GST) rates for most consumer daily products and vowed to update the system in accordance with the new rates.

In a media statement, the e-commerce giant also said the upcoming festive season is going to be 'exciting' as the company forecasts a strong impact from the GST cuts.

"We welcome the Government's move to reduce GST across a host of categories starting September 22, 2025. This will make the upcoming festive season more exciting for lakhs of sellers and crores of customers on the millions of items available on Amazon.in," the company said in a statement.

Following the GST announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was quick to point out that companies must take immediate steps to update their systems in accordance to the new GST rates.

Sitharaman also warned that the government will be keeping a close eye on the integration, ensuring that the benefits of GST are passed on to the customers.