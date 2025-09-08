GST 2.0: Amazon India Expects 'Exciting' Festive Season With Strong Tax Cut Impact
Amazon India's statement comes ahead of the Great Indian Festival Sale, which is going to go live on Sept 23.
Amazon India has welcomed the government's move to reduce goods and services tax (GST) rates for most consumer daily products and vowed to update the system in accordance with the new rates.
In a media statement, the e-commerce giant also said the upcoming festive season is going to be 'exciting' as the company forecasts a strong impact from the GST cuts.
"We welcome the Government's move to reduce GST across a host of categories starting September 22, 2025. This will make the upcoming festive season more exciting for lakhs of sellers and crores of customers on the millions of items available on Amazon.in," the company said in a statement.
Following the GST announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was quick to point out that companies must take immediate steps to update their systems in accordance to the new GST rates.
Sitharaman also warned that the government will be keeping a close eye on the integration, ensuring that the benefits of GST are passed on to the customers.
The companies have to immediately take steps to update their systems so that the new rates are reflected.— Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) September 6, 2025
From 22nd September the new rates should be picked up by their systems for generating invoices.
Secondly, they have to ensure that rate cut benefits are passed on toâ¦ https://t.co/nvsXZXe8cB
In keeping with the statement from the finance minister, Amazon India confirmed that the company is already updating its system and will ensure 'smooth transition' to the new tax structure.
"To ensure seamless compliance, we are proactively updating our systems with the revised GST codes, enabling our sellers to smoothly transition to the new tax structure and to be able to pass on the benefits to customers in accordance with government regulations," the statement said.
Amazon India's statement comes ahead of the Great Indian Festival Sale, which is going to go live on Sept 23.