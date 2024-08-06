GS Caltex, Saatvik Solar, Happiest Minds Appoint New Company Heads

Premium lubrication oil manufacturer GS Caltex India on Monday said it has appointed Vijay Savant as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company from August 1.

Savant, who succeeds Rajesh Nagar, joins the company from the South Korean chemical firm LG Chem, where he served as Global Project Development Director, GS Caltex said in a statement.

An MBA in marketing from Mumbai's Somaiya College, Savant carries extensive industry experience of over 25 years and is expected to drive the growth and diversification at the company, it added.

Besides LG Chem, he has also been associated with Reliance Industries and BP, GS Caltex India said.