Groww’s IPO Journey: Customer-First Philosophy And Lean Growth, Founders Share The Sauce

IPO-bound Groww’s co-founders Lalit Keshre and Harsh Jain credit the fintech platform’s rapid rise to a relentless customer-first mindset and a lean, tech-driven approach.

Keshre said the team’s early focus was on engaging users through WhatsApp groups, Quora discussions, and hands-on customer support. This helped build trust and organic growth without heavy marketing spending.

"We think from the perspective of the customer. We still handle customer support ourselves and then come to know about problems even before our systems can detect them," Keshre, the co-founder and CEO, told NDTV Profit in an interview.

"A lot of our growth happens organically, and we don't have to spend money," he added.

Commenting on the IPO plans, Keshre, who quit Flipkart to start his venture, said, "A lot of our customers will now be our investors. They will participate in the growth of the company."