Groww App Faces Technical Glitch As Users Complain On Social Media, Firm Says 'Issue Resolved'

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGroww App Faces Technical Glitch As Users Complain On Social Media, Firm Says 'Issue Resolved'
Some users even threatened to uninstall the app. One user also complained that the app has problems "every alternate day."

06 Feb 2024, 10:36 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

Users of the online investment platform Groww on Tuesday faced technical glitches on the app. They took to social media platform X to complain that they were not able to see their balance in the wallet. Some users said the app was not allowing them to log in.

A few threatened to uninstall the app. One user said the app had problems "every alternate day".

The company acknowledged the issue by saying, "We apologise for the inconvenience. Our team is addressing a technical issue and working to resolve it promptly. Your patience is highly appreciated, and we'll be back to normal operations shortly. Thank you for your understanding. Team Groww."

Groww put out a response stating the issue was resolved. Responding to a user, Groww wrote, "Hello!! Thank you for your patience and trust. We're pleased to inform you that the issue has been successfully resolved."

Groww is a financial services platform where users can find their investment solutions about mutual funds, stocks, US stocks, ETFs, IPOs etc. Founded in 2016, Groww enables Indian retail investors to invest in mutual funds, stocks, exchange-traded funds and initial public offerings through its platform. The company has more than 10 million customers.

In January 2024, brokerage firm Zerodha’s trading app Kite also faced a glitch with several users complaining that they were not able to see their holdings, trades and other details on their accounts. The glitch was resolved on the same day.

