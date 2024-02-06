Groww App Faces Technical Glitch As Users Complain On Social Media, Firm Says 'Issue Resolved'
Users of the online investment platform Groww on Tuesday faced technical glitches on the app. They took to social media platform X to complain that they were not able to see their balance in the wallet. Some users said the app was not allowing them to log in.
A few threatened to uninstall the app. One user said the app had problems "every alternate day".
The company acknowledged the issue by saying, "We apologise for the inconvenience. Our team is addressing a technical issue and working to resolve it promptly. Your patience is highly appreciated, and we'll be back to normal operations shortly. Thank you for your understanding. Team Groww."
@_groww app is really not working not showing capital??? how do i trade??? #groww #broker— Priyansh (@Priyansh78602) February 6, 2024
#groww why is my wallet balance showing zero even after having the amount. What is wrong with the app? #groww— Dr. Rajat Nahar (@RajatNahar1308) February 6, 2024
@_groww my wallet money disappeared. What is happening here ??? pic.twitter.com/5Elk55zkHM— ANKIT SINHA (@ANKITKU11522638) February 6, 2024
#groww— Dattaraj Raikar (@dattaraj_raikar) February 6, 2024
Guys it's time..... it's time to switch to some better trading app.
This is the second time I am experiencing this.@_groww @FinMinIndia
Hey @_groww - Another glitch in your app.. Deposited money is not shown in the wallet.— Manoj Kumar (@__itzzmanoj) February 6, 2024
Another loss for the investorsð¡ð¡
@_groww App is not working I'm decided to delete my account from grow app, grow app is just useless— Ganesh patil (@GANESHP70621464) February 6, 2024
@_groww team you need to shut your business every alternate day there is a problem in your worst app.. Really one of the pathetic apps everyday there is some problem in your app..— Sahil Mehta (@sahil_mehta12) February 6, 2024
Who will be responsible for our loss @SEBI_news @SEBI_India pls take action pic.twitter.com/Zhxj64RZlb
Groww put out a response stating the issue was resolved. Responding to a user, Groww wrote, "Hello!! Thank you for your patience and trust. We're pleased to inform you that the issue has been successfully resolved."
Groww is a financial services platform where users can find their investment solutions about mutual funds, stocks, US stocks, ETFs, IPOs etc. Founded in 2016, Groww enables Indian retail investors to invest in mutual funds, stocks, exchange-traded funds and initial public offerings through its platform. The company has more than 10 million customers.
In January 2024, brokerage firm Zerodha’s trading app Kite also faced a glitch with several users complaining that they were not able to see their holdings, trades and other details on their accounts. The glitch was resolved on the same day.