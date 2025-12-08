Green Economy Push: Germany Commits Over Rs 13,000-Crore Investment In India

Germany has made investment commitments worth EUR 1.3 billion, or approximately Rs 13,650 crore in India, as part of the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) between the two countries, according to a release issued by the German Embassy in New Delhi.

Germany's green commitments include concessional loans across the key areas of climate and energy, sustainable urban development, green urban mobility, and sustainable management of natural resources.

Further, as part of GSDP bilateral cooperation, skills development particularly for the renewable energy sector will be strengthened.

The partnership will also focus on advance climate mitigation and adaptation; strengthening clean and secure energy systems; expanding sustainable and inclusive urban mobility; and enhancing the sustainable management of natural ecosystems.

"India remains a major strategic partner country, also under the new German government. I am delighted to continue our trustful development cooperation- under the umbrella of GSDP, guiding our commitment to the bilateral cooperation," Christine Toetzke, director general for Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Eastern/South Eastern Europe at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development stated, while commenting on the pact.

She added that Germany and India will jointly follow the path to sustainable prosperity and overcome global challenges with the projects that have been committed as part of the partnership.

Further, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan Philipp Ackermann emphasised about the unique nature of the GSDP cooperation between the two countries and said, "Germany has no partnership quite like the GSDP with any other country (apart from India), its scale, its ambition, and its spirit of equal collaboration make it truly unique."