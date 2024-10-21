Great Learning Posts 23% Revenue Growth At $118 Million For FY24

Great Learning was acquired by Byju's in 2021. In Oct 2023, its financial lenders took control of Byju's ownership in Great Learning to safeguard and protect it, the statement said, "The company's noteworthy performance in FY24 comes on the back of its emergence as a leading global provider of AI upskilling while maintaining a sharp focus on profitability. Great Learning continues to see robust growth in international markets, such as North America and Europe," the statement said.