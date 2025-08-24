Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Lost Wallet, Ritesh Agarwal's No-Shame Advice: Startup Founders Get Candid
Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal were the latest guests on the Great Indian Kapil Show along with MamaEarth's Ghazal Alagh and boAt's Aman Gupta.
A misplaced wallet at Delhi airport lounge gave birth to the idea of launching Paytm, according to Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma. Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal said that it's important to get "rid of shame" to be successful.
Sharma and Agarwal were the latest guests on the Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday along with MamaEarth's Ghazal Alagh, boAt's Aman Gupta, who shared personal anecdotes and their journeys behind their success.
Sharma shared how he decided to merge phone and wallet together, after he misplaced his wallet at Delhi airport lounge while flying out overseas and he was left just with his phone.
"I realised that wallets and phones are the two occupants of every pocket. But, nowadays we all use phone more frequently, so why not merge the wallet into the phone," Sharma shared in a recent episode of the Netflix show.
Agarwal shared how getting "rid of shame" helped him to grow as an entrepreneur. "When we first started Oyo, I did a lot of work in the hotel. I worked at the front desk, cleaned rooms after guests checked out, and a lot of other things that needed to be done for running Oyo. That helped me alot to know more about the business," he said while sharing his journey.
"Plus, it also freed me from worrying about what family friends and relatives will say about me. People will always have something or the other today about others, whether good or bad," he further said.
Sharma also shared behind the scenes pictures from his time at the set, along with the fellow guests on his Instagram.
Hailing from a village located in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, Sharma shared his ordeal with English during his engineering college despite being a topper in his school. Sharma revealed that he had received poor marks, which led him to retake the supplementary exams.