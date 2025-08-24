Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Lost Wallet, Ritesh Agarwal's No-Shame Advice: Startup Founders Get Candid

A misplaced wallet at Delhi airport lounge gave birth to the idea of launching Paytm, according to Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma. Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal said that it's important to get "rid of shame" to be successful.

Sharma and Agarwal were the latest guests on the Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday along with MamaEarth's Ghazal Alagh, boAt's Aman Gupta, who shared personal anecdotes and their journeys behind their success.

Sharma shared how he decided to merge phone and wallet together, after he misplaced his wallet at Delhi airport lounge while flying out overseas and he was left just with his phone.

"I realised that wallets and phones are the two occupants of every pocket. But, nowadays we all use phone more frequently, so why not merge the wallet into the phone," Sharma shared in a recent episode of the Netflix show.