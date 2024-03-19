Grasim's Birla Opus Products Priced At A 5-6% Discount To Asian Paints

Grasim Industries Ltd. has launched its new paint brand, Birla Opus at price point 5–6% below the market leader, Asian Paints Ltd.

The discount is applicable across categories such as interiors, exteriors, enamel, waterproofing, and wood primer, according to a dealer price list seen by NDTV Profit and confirmed by the company. Within interior paints, however, the luxury segment is priced at par with Asian Paints.

When Birla Opus was launched last month, the leadership of the Aditya Birla Group's flagship company announced a promotional offer of an additional 10% quantity for free on all its products. This takes the total price discount to approximately 15%.

Apart from this, dealer schemes and discounts could be more attractive compared to incumbents, according IIFL Securities Ltd. "Price differential schemes and volume free promotion translate to a significant total pricing advantage, which would be spread between consumers, painter/contractors and dealers based on market competitive dynamics," a note said.

Grasim is banking on its distribution network and war chest—Rs 10,000 crore at the outset—to secure the second position in the Rs 62,000-crore decorative paints market, which is expected to grow to Rs 1 lakh crore in the next four years.