ADVERTISEMENT
Graphite India Announces Dividend Of Rs 11 Per Share
The company's fourth-quarter revenue fell 12% year-on-year to Rs 720 crore.
Graphite India Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share on Tuesday, subject to approval at its annual general meeting.
The dividend will be paid within 15 days from the date of AGM. The company's revenue fell 12% year-on-year to Rs 720 crore, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Graphite India Q4 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 29 crore a year ago.
Revenue at Rs 720 crore versus Rs 815 crore, down 12%.
Ebitda loss of Rs 10 crore versus Ebitda of Rs 62 crore.
Shares of Graphite India closed 5% lower at Rs 616.20 apiece, as compared with a 0.52% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT