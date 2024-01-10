GQG’s Initial Bets on Adani Group Firms Soar to $4.3 Billion

While Adani Green Energy Ltd. doubled from the price GQG paid soon after the purchase in March, flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. reached that milestone in December. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., part of the initial four group firms that GQG bought into weeks after the conglomerate was stung by a short-seller report, is more than 10% away from reaching that level. The current shareholding of GQG Partners in the Adani group is not readily available.