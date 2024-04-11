GQG Raises Stake In Adani Stocks Making Them Worth Rs 57,000 Crore

Billionaire Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners' stake in the Adani Group companies rose in the January-March quarter, valuing it over half a lakh crore, in line with a boom in Indian equities this year. During the fourth quarter, GQG Partners bolstered its positions across five key companies within the airports-to-edible oils conglomerate.

Among these are the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The U.S.-based investment firm more than doubled its ownership in Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. to 4.53% in Q4, up from 2.02% as of Dec. 31, according to shareholding data on the BSE.

Similarly, its stake in Adani Power Ltd. saw a notable rise to 5.2% during the fourth quarter, reflecting a growth of over 1%.

The sole outlier was Ambuja Cements Ltd., where the foreign portfolio investor reduced its stake by 0.15% to 1.68%.

NDTV Profit's calculations place the value of GQG Partners' holdings at Rs 57,008.5 crore as of April 10.