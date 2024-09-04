GPT Infra Eyes 45% Profit Growth This Fiscal On Strong Order Pipeline

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is poised for strong growth in fiscal 2025, driven by a robust order pipeline, according to Atul Tantia, executive director and chief financial officer of the company.

The infrastructure company recently secured an order worth around Rs 200 crore, bringing its total order inflows for the year to Rs 1,035 crore. Talking about the performance projections, Tantia said that the company is aiming to strike a growth of around 25% in the current fiscal.

“Last year, we achieved revenues of around Rs 1,000 crore, and this year we expect to grow by about 25-28%. With the new order inflows, we anticipate crossing the Rs 1,000-crore mark for the year, setting us on track to reach a total order inflow of Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,400 crore,” he said.

The company recently concluded a QIP worth Rs 175 crore. Elaborating on how the funds are being used, Tantia added, “We raised Rs 175 crore last week, and Rs 135 crore of that has already been used to repay capital debt. This debt reduction not only improves our financial health, but also lowers our finance costs, which will positively impact our profitability.”

The debt reduction has also enhanced GPT Infra’s ability to bid for larger contracts. “With the increase in our net worth due to the QIP, we are now qualified to bid for contracts worth up to Rs 1,000 crore. This will significantly improve our order pipeline and overall business capacity,” Tantia said.