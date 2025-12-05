Govt Warns Lenders On Solar Module Financing Amid Oversupply Risks: Report

India’s clean energy ministry has urged banks and other lenders to exercise caution in financing new solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity, citing the risk of oversupply in the domestic market, according to a ministry letter reviewed by Reuters.

The advisory comes as several Indian companies have expanded solar module capacity in recent years, aiming to export to the United States.

Despite this, higher US tariffs and increased scrutiny on Indian shipments for China-made components have hit exports, raising concerns of excess supply in India, where solar project installations have slowed due to weak demand.

In its letter, the ministry asked the finance ministry to advise lenders “to adopt a calibrated and well-informed approach while evaluating proposals for financing additional standalone solar PV module manufacturing capacity.”

This warning marks the very first time the clean energy ministry has acknowledged the risk of oversupply of solar modules in the domestic market.