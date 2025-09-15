Govt Urges E-Commerce Firms To Launch 100-Day ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ Sales From Sept 22

The government has asked e-commerce companies to roll out a 100-day nationwide campaign to spread awareness about GST rate cuts, urging them to reflect savings directly in customer bills.

In a meeting on Monday with leading platforms including Reliance Retail, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Zomato, Blinkit, Paytm, Meesho and Uber, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) proposed that companies brand the campaign as “GST Bachat Utsav”, beginning Sept. 22.

Officials said platforms should clearly show “GST discounts” on invoices, ensuring buyers see the benefits of recent tax reductions. Marketplace operators like Amazon and Flipkart have been asked to educate their seller partners to pass on GST savings to consumers.

To monitor impact, companies must submit fortnightly reports to the government, highlighting the aggregate value of GST benefits passed on during the campaign period.