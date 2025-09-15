Govt Urges E-Commerce Firms To Launch 100-Day ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ Sales From Sept 22

Business NewsBusinessGovt Urges E-Commerce Firms To Launch 100-Day ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ Sales From Sept 22
Officials said e-commerce platforms should clearly show “GST discounts” on invoices, ensuring buyers see the benefits of recent tax reductions.

15 Sep 2025, 10:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The government is banking on the e-commerce sector’s reach to spread awareness about GST 2.0 reforms. (Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
The government is banking on the e-commerce sector’s reach to spread awareness about GST 2.0 reforms. (Photo source: Envato)
The government has asked e-commerce companies to roll out a 100-day nationwide campaign to spread awareness about GST rate cuts, urging them to reflect savings directly in customer bills.

In a meeting on Monday with leading platforms including Reliance Retail, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Zomato, Blinkit, Paytm, Meesho and Uber, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) proposed that companies brand the campaign as “GST Bachat Utsav”, beginning Sept. 22.

Officials said platforms should clearly show “GST discounts” on invoices, ensuring buyers see the benefits of recent tax reductions. Marketplace operators like Amazon and Flipkart have been asked to educate their seller partners to pass on GST savings to consumers.

To monitor impact, companies must submit fortnightly reports to the government, highlighting the aggregate value of GST benefits passed on during the campaign period.

The government is banking on the e-commerce sector’s reach to spread awareness about GST 2.0 reforms, which lowered rates across categories such as consumer electronics, appliances, apparel and packaged food.

For e-commerce firms, the exercise also comes ahead of the festive season sales rush, with GST-linked discounts expected to add momentum to demand across categories. Industry executives said the government’s emphasis on transparency in billing will increase customer trust while providing sellers clarity in passing on tax benefits.

