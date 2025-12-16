Govt To Sell Up To 3% Stake In Indian Overseas Bank Via OFS; Check Floor Price

The government aims to sell up to 3% stake in Indian Overseas Bank via an offer-for-sale, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in an update on social media.

The OFS will open on Wednesday for non-retail investors. Retail investors will be allowed to place bids on Thursday, DIPAM said.

"Government offers to disinvest 2% equity in the bank with an additional 1% as a green shoe option," it added. The floor price has been fixed as Rs 34 per share.

The government proposes to sell 38.51 crore shares under the base offer, which is valued at about Rs 1,309 crore at the floor price. The green shoe option may fetch the government an additional amount of around Rs 646 crore.