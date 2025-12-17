Govt Simplifies Business Visas To Ease Entry Of Foreign Manufacturing Talent

Business NewsBusinessGovt Simplifies Business Visas To Ease Entry Of Foreign Manufacturing Talent
With the new system, companies no longer need approvals from line ministries for certain business visas.

17 Dec 2025, 09:21 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
In a move aimed at improving ease of doing business and supporting manufacturing investments, the government has launched a new online system that makes it easier for Indian companies to get visas for foreign professionals for production-related work.

The Commerce Ministry's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has rolled out a digital module that allows Indian firms to instantly generate sponsorship letters for a new Production Investment Business Visa, known as the B-4 visa.

The facility went live on Nov. 29, 2025, and is available through the National Single Window System.

The B-4 visa is meant for foreign engineers, technical experts and senior executives who visit India for activities such as installation and commissioning of equipment, quality checks, production support, IT system ramp-ups, training and supply chain development.

These visits were earlier handled under the existing e-PLI business visa process, which now stands suspended. This was also the primary e-visa option for Chinese citizens, with the others being denied for now.

With the new system, companies no longer need approvals from line ministries. Key details are auto-verified using existing government databases such as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and GST records, significantly reducing paperwork and processing time.

Once a sponsorship letter is generated, the foreign professional can directly apply for an e-visa using a unique reference number, making the process faster and more predictable.

Officials say the reform is part of a broader effort to support manufacturing, attract investment and help companies execute projects without delays caused by visa bottlenecks. The facility is open to both PLI and non-PLI companies.

