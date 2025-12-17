Govt Simplifies Business Visas To Ease Entry Of Foreign Manufacturing Talent

In a move aimed at improving ease of doing business and supporting manufacturing investments, the government has launched a new online system that makes it easier for Indian companies to get visas for foreign professionals for production-related work.

The Commerce Ministry's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has rolled out a digital module that allows Indian firms to instantly generate sponsorship letters for a new Production Investment Business Visa, known as the B-4 visa.

The facility went live on Nov. 29, 2025, and is available through the National Single Window System.

The B-4 visa is meant for foreign engineers, technical experts and senior executives who visit India for activities such as installation and commissioning of equipment, quality checks, production support, IT system ramp-ups, training and supply chain development.

These visits were earlier handled under the existing e-PLI business visa process, which now stands suspended. This was also the primary e-visa option for Chinese citizens, with the others being denied for now.

With the new system, companies no longer need approvals from line ministries. Key details are auto-verified using existing government databases such as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and GST records, significantly reducing paperwork and processing time.

Once a sponsorship letter is generated, the foreign professional can directly apply for an e-visa using a unique reference number, making the process faster and more predictable.

Officials say the reform is part of a broader effort to support manufacturing, attract investment and help companies execute projects without delays caused by visa bottlenecks. The facility is open to both PLI and non-PLI companies.