Government Seeks To Raise Ethanol Blending Target To 25%: Food Minister

The Food Ministry has requested the government think tank Niti Aayog to increase the ethanol blending target for petrol to 25% from the current 20% and develop a comprehensive roadmap, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

India, the world's third-largest ethanol producer and consumer, had initially set a target of 20% ethanol blending with petrol by 2030 under its Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, which was later revised to 2025-26.

"We have written to the Niti Aayog to increase it further to 25% and evolve a roadmap," Joshi said while addressing the 2nd India Sugar and Bio Energy Conference organised by industry body ISMA here.

The minister reported that ethanol blending has risen to 13.6% from 1.53% in the 2013-14 supply year, crediting combined efforts of the government and industry. This increase was supported by expanded ethanol production capacity to 1,623 crore liters across about 250 distilleries.