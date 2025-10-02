Govt Releases Draft Online Gaming Rules, Opens 30-Day Window For Public Feedback

Business NewsBusinessGovt Releases Draft Online Gaming Rules, Opens 30-Day Window For Public Feedback
The move marks another step in operationalising the Act, which was passed by Parliament in August this year, effectively criminalising all online money gaming activities.

02 Oct 2025, 10:41 PM IST i
Online Gaming Rules: The government has released the draft rules for online gaming.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday, Oct. 2, released the draft rules under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025, inviting public feedback until Oct. 31. The move marks another step in operationalising the Act, which was passed by the Parliament in August this year, effectively criminalising all online money gaming activities.

The draft rules lay out procedures for recognising, registering and categorising online games, setting up grievance redressal systems for players, and enabling the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India, which will oversee regulation and enforcement. Crucially, the rules propose stringent penalties for illegal "online money games."

Offering such games could attract imprisonment of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 crore. Repeat offences carry harsher punishments, including longer jail terms and higher penalties. Advertisements and fund transfers linked to such prohibited games are also banned.

The PROG Act and the accompanying rules seek to strike a balance between promoting innovation in safe segments such as e-sports and educational/social games, while shielding consumers, especially young and vulnerable users, from the risks of gambling-style money gaming. Stakeholders can email their comments to ogrules.consultation@meity.gov.in by October 31.

