Govt Ready With Jan Vishwas Bill 3.0 To Ease Business Compliance, Says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the government has prepared the third edition of the Jan Vishwas Bill, aimed at further decriminalising legal provisions and reducing compliance pressure on businesses.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser of FICCI’s 98th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention, Goyal said the next set of reforms under the Bill would make it significantly easier for entrepreneurs and citizens to navigate regulatory frameworks.

"We have already brought two editions of the Jan Vishwas Bill and have readied the third version to make functioning easier for businesses," Goyal said, adding that the objective is to build a modern, investment-friendly environment with minimal friction in day-to-day operations.

The Jan Vishwas Bill, first introduced in 2023, aims to reduce the criminalisation of minor economic and procedural offences across multiple ministries. The proposed third edition is expected to expand the scope of decriminalisation, streamline compliance norms, and strengthen India’s position as a competitive destination for manufacturing, services, and innovation.

Goyal said reforms such as this remain central to India’s push toward self-reliance and economic leadership, particularly as global companies rethink supply chains and look at India as a long-term partner.