Govt Mulls Inventory-Led E-Commerce Models To Boost Exports: Sources

The government is examining the feasibility of allowing inventory-led e-commerce models for exports, a move that could provide a significant fillip to India’s cross-border trade, sources said.

The Commerce Ministry has held consultations with e-commerce giants, logistics firms and trader associations to discuss possible pilots where global platforms could buy products directly from Indian sellers for resale to overseas buyers, according to people aware of the matter.

Currently, FDI rules restrict e-commerce platforms in India to operate only as marketplaces and not hold inventory. A special carve-out under the policy is being explored for exports, with strict guardrails to prevent misuse for domestic retail sales.

Industry submissions seen by NDTV Profit argue that international marketplace operators and their Indian affiliates can help small businesses, artisans and MSMEs access global markets more efficiently by directly purchasing their products for confirmed overseas orders. Proposals under discussion include warehousing, fair pricing obligations, and clear demarcation between goods for exports and domestic sale to avoid violations of multi-brand retail restrictions.

If implemented, the model could streamline logistics, reduce costs and expand overseas reach for sellers of textiles, handicrafts and specialty goods, but the government remains cautious about ensuring compliance.

The policy support is expected to focus solely on exports, with no impact on domestic e-commerce rules.