Govt May Okay More Quantity In Rs 5, Rs 10 Packs As Price Cuts Under GST 2.0

In a potential relief for fast-moving consumer goods companies, the government is likely to consider increased grammage in low-unit packs — such as Rs 5, 10 and Rs 20 — as a legitimate form of price reduction post-Sept. 22 when the revamped goods and services tax kicks off.

This follows a meeting on Friday between representatives of several FMCG firms, industry bodies and senior officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, during which businesses sought a key clarification: can offering more product at the same price qualify as a "price cut", especially for small packs of shampoos to biscuits, where price revisions are difficult.

"The government appeared open to the idea that grammage increases, especially in low-priced packs, could count as price relief,” said a senior industry executive present at the meeting. “This could be a win-win—it maintains psychological price points for consumers while technically increasing the price per gram or per ml. A guideline is awaited in 2-3 days.”

While the government is keen to see visible price relief for consumers, the packaged goods makers have flagged the challenges of reducing maximum retail prices across product lines—particularly for popular packs.

Instead, companies are exploring grammage-based adjustments, where they increase the quantity of product while maintaining the existing MRP — a tactic long used in reverse during periods of inflation.

Companies argue that for products like biscuits, snacks, soaps, and detergents—where Rs 5 and Rs 10 packs dominate rural and lower-income urban markets—maintaining price points is critical. A reduction in MRP could disrupt pricing architecture and promotional strategies, they said.

Another industry executive said that the government is unlikely to issue a one-size-fits-all directive but may accept grammage gains as evidence of compliance with the GST cut mandate, provided companies can show a genuine reduction in unit pricing. "Still, an official directive is awaited to avoid any inadvertent anti-profiteering complications," the person said.

FMCG companies are racing to pass on GST cuts on essentials — from soaps to snacks — but price drops may not hit all shelves by Sept. 22.