Govt Eyes Bullion Hallmarking, Framework For Lab-Grown Diamonds To Protect Consumers

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) success has been remarkable, with all Assaying Hallmarking Centres in private hands—not a single one is government-run.

Currently, over 2 lakh jewellers are registered with BIS, along with 65 licensed refiners. There are 1,603 BIS-recognised Assaying Hallmarking Centres and 109 offsite centres. In the current financial year alone, approximately 8.44 crore gold jewellery articles have been hallmarked.