Govt Extends Minimum Export Price On Honey Till March 2026

The major exporting destinations are the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

31 Dec 2025, 10:46 PM IST i
The government on Wednesday extended $1,400 per tonne minimum export price (MEP) on natural honey for three more months till March next year.

Exports below this MEP value are not permitted.

'Minimum export price on natural honey...shall remain at USD 1,400 per metric ton till March 31, 2026, with immediate effect,' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

The MEP was introduced in March 2024.

The major exporting destinations are the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Centre has rolled out the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) for promoting scientific beekeeping for the holistic growth of the sector.

The main honey-producing states are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar and Rajasthan.

In 2023-24, India exported the commodity worth $177.52 million.

