New SBI MD: Ravi Ranjan Takes Charge With Immediate Effect; Tenure Till 2028

The central government has appointed Ravi Ranjan as the new Managing Director of India's largest public sector lender, the State Bank of India, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Ranjan will be the MD till Sept. 30, 2028 and his appointment has come into effect from on Dec. 15 onwards.

"The Central Government hereby appoints Shri Ravi Ranjan, Deputy Managing Director in State Bank of India as Managing Director in State Bank of India with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the office, till the date of his attaining the age of superannuation i.e., 30.09.2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier", the filing stated.

It added that the new MD is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority and not disqualified from holding the office of director.

As the Managing Director Ranjan is now responsible for Risk, Compliance, and Stressed Assets Resolution Group (SARG) verticals of the Bank, as per the filing.