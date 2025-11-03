Government Weighs Limited Relief For Vodafone Idea On Rs 9,450-Crore Additional AGR Dues | Profit Exclusive

The government is considering offering limited relief to Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Vi) by reviewing and correcting potential duplicate entries and calculation errors in the company’s additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, officials aware of the matter told NDTV Profit.

The possible relief would be confined to the Rs 9,450-crore additional demand raised for the period up to financial year 2017, in line with the Supreme Court’s Oct. 27 ruling, which permitted reassessment of discrepancies in the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) demand calculations.

The Department of Telecommunications, along with concerned ministries, in consultation with the Solicitor General’s office to examine the implications of the apex court’s recent order.

Vodafone Idea had filed amended plea in September against the DoT's fresh demand and requested recalculation of AGR liability.

This comes ahead of Vodfafone Idea’s Rs 18,000 crore AGR installment starting from March 31, 2026.

(This is a developing story.)