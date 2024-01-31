Government Transfers EDs Of BoB, IOB

Bank of Baroda branch exterior. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
The government on Tuesday transferred executive directors (EDs) of two public sector banks -- Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank. In a surprise move, the government shifted the incumbent BoB ED Joydeep Dutta Roy to Chennai-based IOB at the same position.
This will be effective from his taking over the charge for the remainder of his term --up to Oct. 20, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a government order said.
Meanwhile, IOB ED Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar was shifted to BoB for the remainder of his term up to Dec. 31, 2025.