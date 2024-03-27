Government To Stay Proactive With PM E-Bus Sewa Scheme Despite Election, Says JBM Auto MD

The government will continue to remain proactive and push forward with electric bus tenders despite the election, according to JBM Auto Ltd. Managing Director Nishant Arya.

The company had recently won a contract worth Rs 7,500 crore for the procurement, supply, and operation of 1,390 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, according to an exchange filing.

The execution of the order would be done over the next 12–18 months, and deliveries would start in the fourth quarter of FY25 and extend till the first half of FY26, Arya told NDTV Profit in an interview.