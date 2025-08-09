Government To Roll Out Rs 2,250 Crore Export Promotion Mission Soon

The mission was announced in February this year and has been a longstanding demand of exporters. Officials have indicated that alongside export promotion, measures to stimulate domestic consumption will also be taken, ensuring that growth in foreign trade does not come at the cost of the home market.

Exporters, meanwhile, have emphasised that any bilateral trade deal with the US should not be signed at the expense of national interest. This comes amid ongoing negotiations with Washington, where differences over market access in sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy have stalled progress.

Sources also said that the conclusion and signing of the proposed free trade agreement between India and Oman is expected to be announced soon. The trade pact text is being translated into Arabic in Oman. After that, the cabinets of both countries will approve the agreement, according to the official. Both countries have, in principle, decided to announce the conclusion and signing together, in about a month's time.