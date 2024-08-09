Government To Launch Online System For Addressing Inflated Airfare Complaints

Amid rising concerns about inflated airfare, Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced on Friday that the government plans to introduce an online mechanism to address such grievances.

At the same time, the minister emphasized the importance of a regulatory environment that prevented exploitation while also ensuring that the airlines remained financially viable.

While presenting the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, Naidu noted that airfare is influenced by various factors, including market demand, which can affect pricing and which were beyond the control of airlines. He emphasized on the need for a balanced approach to ensure that airlines can operate effectively without excessive pressure.