Government To Launch Online System For Addressing Inflated Airfare Complaints
However, Naidu noted that airfare is influenced by various factors, including market demand, which are beyond the airlines' control.
Amid rising concerns about inflated airfare, Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced on Friday that the government plans to introduce an online mechanism to address such grievances.
At the same time, the minister emphasized the importance of a regulatory environment that prevented exploitation while also ensuring that the airlines remained financially viable.
While presenting the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, Naidu noted that airfare is influenced by various factors, including market demand, which can affect pricing and which were beyond the control of airlines. He emphasized on the need for a balanced approach to ensure that airlines can operate effectively without excessive pressure.
Drawing attention to the significant shift in India's civil aviation sector since 2014, he told the Lower House, "One of my top priorities is to make airfare affordable for the common man."
He contrasted the situation before and after 2014, saying, "Until 2014, civil aviation was like 'civilised aviation' but after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is considered 'civilian aviation', which reflects our commitment."
He said, "We are considering setting up an online mechanism to handle grievances, with a dedicated team, to ensure passengers are not exploited by unnecessary airfare hikes."
This initiative is part of the ministry's proactive stance on ensuring fair pricing and timely resolution of passenger issues, Naidu added.
Beyond the airfare issue, the minister also spoke about the success and future of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), which has launched in more than 500 routes.
He expressed the government's intent to extend and enhance the programme but acknowledged challenges, such as airlines withdrawing from certain routes after three years.
"We will address this and we may re-bid the route and restart the scheme," he said, indicating that the government was exploring options to maintain the momentum generated by RCS.
Naidu also highlighted the critical role of airport infrastructure in the development of states and emphasised the need for immediate action.
"If we don't address the problem today, it will become a huge problem in the future," he warned, discussing the collaborative approach between the central and state governments in land acquisition for airport development.
(With inputs from PTI)