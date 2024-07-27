Government To Decide On Sugar MSP Hike In Coming Days: Food Secretory

The government is likely to take a decision on increasing the minimum selling price of sugar within the next few days, Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by All India Sugar Trade Association, Chopra said, "We are discussing the MSP (proposal). In the coming days, we will hopefully take a call." MSP of sugar has remained unchanged at Rs 31 per kg since 2019, despite annual hikes in the fair and remunerative price paid to sugarcane farmers.

Industry bodies, including National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, have urged the government to raise the MSP to at least Rs 42 per kg to help mills sustain operations amid rising production costs.