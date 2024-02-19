Government Should Postpone ALMM For One More Year, Say Solar Project Developers

The government has put on hold the reimposition of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers for solar panels from April 1 until further notice.

The Feb. 15 order is seen as an attempt to help Indian project developers, who are setting up solar power projects and have bid aggressively but are relying on imported Chinese panels.

"India's actual deliverable capacity within the country (excluding exports) with 20% or higher efficiency solar panels for Indian projects is estimated to be only 12 GW," said Manish Narula, India head of Jinko Solar, a Chinese panel manufacturing company.

"It will be appropriate if implementation of ALMM is postponed for one more year till March 31, 2025. By then, India's actual deliverable capacity will also be close to 20GW."

In July 2023, ALMM stayed for one year, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

The Indian government has approved Indian manufacturers, from whom companies are supposed to buy panels. This has been done to compete with Chinese suppliers, who cater to 85% of the demand for panels in India.

As of date, India has not approved any foreign manufacturers on the list. Chinese suppliers made several representations to the government, but first, due to Covid and later on other pretexts, inspection of manufacturing plants in China and other foreign countries could not be undertaken.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has, as of date, approved around 40 GW of manufacturing capacity. However, it would take a couple of years before these capacities come online.

India will need 40 GW of annual project capacity to meet its 2030 renewable energy capacity. But domestic capacity is falling short. Hence, the government had to postpone ALMM by one year, allowing project developers to import from China.